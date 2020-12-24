Tips for dressing for outdoor winter activities

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – With snow in the forecast conditions look great for outdoor winter activities.

While the amount of snow dictates what the best activities to do are the current conditions tell you what to wear. Winter Place Executive Vice President Tom Wagner says dressing appropriately is the most important thing to do.

“Today we’ve got what I call a little bit of underdeveloped precipitation,” said Winter Place Executive Vice President Tom Wagner. “You want to have something that’s waterproof on that breathable. Once it gets a little bit colder you want to have something that’s more insulating, keeps the wind out, and keeps the body heat inside.”

Check your WOAY StormWatch forecast to know what conditions to dress for.