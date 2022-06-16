Three Virginia Tech Hokies named to preseason All-ACC Team

BLACKSBURG, VA (WOAY) – Three Virginia Tech Hokies have been named to the preseason Phil Steele All-ACC Team.

Defensive back Chamarri Conner has been named to the second team, while offensive lineman Kaden Moore and linebacker Dax Hollifield each receive fourth team honors.

Conner started all 13 games in the 2021 season and tied for third on the team with 81 tackles. The senior was named ACC Defensive Back of the Week on Sept. 7 after a monster performance against #10 North Carolina.

Moore also started all 13 games and was named to The Athletic’s Freshman All-America Team.

Hollifield started 12 games and had a team-high 88 tackles. He averaged 7.3 tackles per game to rank ninth in the conference.

Virginia Tech opens the season Sept. 2 at Old Dominion.

