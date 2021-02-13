Three deceased after car accident in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY)- On February 12, 2021, at approximately 10:30 p.m. the Oak Hill Police Department responded to a 911 call of an accident on the north bound lanes of US 19 between Oyler Avenue and Summerlee Road exits.

Upon arrival, officers found three vehicles involved in a major accident. The driver of a vehicle believed to be traveling south in the north bound lanes was killed. The driver and passenger in another vehicle were also killed. The driver of the third vehicle was treated and released.

At this time, no other information is being released and this remains under investigation by the Oak Hill Police Department, Fayette County Sheriff’a Department and WV State Police.