UPDATE: Three children die in Greenbrier County fire

UPDATE (12/9/20 @ 11 a.m.) GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – On Tuesday, Dec. 8, at approximately 3:30 p.m., members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Police responded to a residential house fire on Flynn’s Creek Road near Williamsburg.

According to Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan, Fire Departments from Clintonville, Frankford, Williamsburg, Lewisburg, Ronceverte, Tri-County, Smoot, Rainelle and Fairlea responded to the fire scene, as well as Fairlea Ambulance Service.

Investigators from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office arrived on scene to conduct their investigation into the origin of the fire, which totally destroyed the home.

Four victims who suffered fatal injuries were located and removed from within the residence and another fatal victim which was located outside of the home. Crews on the scene continue to search for a possible sixth victim from within the interior of the structure. All of the victims will be transported to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s office for examination.

Investigators have developed a timeline and sequence of events leading up to the deaths. The investigation is continuing as evidence at the scene is being examined and processed. Specific details of the investigation, including the manner and cause of death, will not be released pending confirmation by the State Medical Examiner.

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Three children died in a fatal fire in Greenbrier County on Tuesday.

The principal of Frankford Elementary School, Linda King, says in a letter to families that the deaths included a second grade, kindergarten, and pre-kindergarten student.

The school will be providing counseling. If you have any concerns regarding your child’s reaction to this loss, you are encouraged to contact your child’s teachers, the school counselors, or administrative staff.

For more information on counseling, contact Frankford Elementary Counselor Elizabeth Richmond at erichmond@k12.wv.us or Rainelle Medical Center Counselor Christina Barnett at cbarnett@rmchealth.org.

