Thread in Fayetteville open for last-minute shoppers

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Some stores in Fayetteville were open today in order to give time to last-minute shoppers.

One of the stores was Thread which just opened in September. Thread sells a variety of different items that are perfect gift ideas for everyone in your family. These items include local art, puzzles, brain teaser games, wooden toys, jewelry, and clothing.

“We have lots of hats like felt winter handmade hats,” said Store Owner Candace Evans. “Which is good for men or women. We have a variety of things.”

Thread is located on the corner of West Maple Avenue and South Court Street in Fayetteville.