Thomas and Friends: Explore the Rails comes to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – This week, the Beckley Youth Museum debuts it’s newest exhibit of the world’s most beloved blue engine.

Thomas and Friends: Explore the Rails is an interactive exhibit featuring favorite engines and destinations from the popular children’s series on PBS KIDS. The STEM-focused exhibit seeks to engage children 8 years and younger in foundational skills that foster science, math, and engineering literacy through play.

“It’s a wonderful hands on exhibit on loan from the Minnesota Children Museum. It has toured the whole country and I think every child under ten knows who Thomas the Train is,” City Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker said.

Tickets are $5 per person and Winter Museum hours are Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.