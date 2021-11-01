Thirteenth annual Turkey Trot 5k and fundraiser to be held this November

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A local fitness center is hosting their thirteenth annual Turkey Trot this November.

The Turkey Trot is an annual 5k food pantry fundraiser. It’s held by Active Fitness & Physical Therapy, AFC Functional Strength Training and Active’s Powerhouse Group Fitness in Oak Hill.

According to the gym manager at Active Fitness, Kendall Meninger, the annual fundraiser is a great way to get the community out and about.

“I think it’s a fun way for the community to get active, as well as donate to a good cause,” Meninger said.

Half of the proceeds from the Turkey Trot 5k and accompanying Gobble Wobble 2 mile walk will go to a local food pantry. Registration is open now and the run is on November 25.

