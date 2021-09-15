‘They don’t seem to care’: Princeton Suddenlink customers share frustrations during public hearing

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Unhappy Suddenlink customers are walking into the Princeton Recreation Center ready to share why they’re upset.

Peggy Wells has been with Suddenlink for over a decade and she’s tired of the service she’s been getting.

“It just isn’t good. They do not seem to have any respect for the customers. They don’t seem to care.”

The customers are speaking to members of the State’s Public Service commission. This customer is actually returning his Suddenlink devices, fed up they don’t work as well as they should. James Taylor knows where he’s coming from.

“I know there’s been a lot of complaints,” Taylor said. “I just hope they can do something about it.”

The list of concerns is long. Poor television, internet and phone service. Customers like Wells can’t get the help they need over the phone and they don’t know what to do.

“Now, the telephone goes out,” Wells said. “They’ll be there for two or three days.”

I asked Taylor if he feels he’s getting acceptable service from Suddenlink.

“No sir,” Taylor said. “No we are not.”

The commission agrees. They know it’s time to give the customers what they’re paying for.

“It’s time that somebody do something to hold Suddenlink to the service that they’ve promised the folks,” said West Virginia Public Service Commission Chairman Charlotte Lane.

The Public Service Commission is gathering all of the evidence for the Suddenlink case at a hearing in Charleston on Wednesday, October 6th.

Lane says Suddenlink will address how they’re going to deal with complaints from their customers.

Related