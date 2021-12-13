Theatre West Virginia to host Twelve Days of Christmas fundraising campaign

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Theatre West Virginia has brought back a fundraising initiative called Twelve Days of Christmas.

Theatre West Virginia has been providing shows to the area since 1961. At the amphitheater in Grand View at the New River Gorge National Park, locals can catch shows multiple times throughout the year. But these shows need to be funded and supported.

“We do get some state funding but we depend a lot on ticket sales and donations, so every little bit helps,” Theatre West Virginia General Manager Scott Hill said. “The more money we have, the more we can expand out and do the shows bigger and better every year.”

The fundraiser is partnered with Stephen New, an attorney from Beckley and previous president of Theatre West Virginia. He has pledged to double all donations during the fundraiser up to $12,000.

This is only the second year Theater West Virginia has put on this fundraiser. They say last year’s was extremely successful, and they are hopeful for a repeat.

“All the money was used, we doubled $12,000. And we hope to do it again this year just like last year.”

Theatre West Virginia says they are very proud to continue supporting the arts and providing Southern West Virginia with shows. The Cliffside Amphitheater has been in use for 60 years now, and they are excited to keep the momentum going.

“The arts are a way to help your community come together. It’s a way for folks to meet, mingle and be part of the community. Theater West Virginia has been doing that since 1961, and we hope to do that another 63 years.”

The fundraiser lasts from Tuesday, Dec. 14 until Christmas Day. All donations will go to supporting future shows through Theatre West Virginia.

Donations can be sent in online at theatrewestvirginia.org, or by mail to Theatre West Virginia PO Box 1205, Beckley WV, 25802.

