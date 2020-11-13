Theatre West Virginia prepares for Zoom Holiday play

BECKELY, WV (WOAY) – Christmas is around the corner, and Theatre West Virginia has started preparing for their virtual holiday shows.

Theatre West Virginia will record their traditional Christmas Carol on zoom and will broadcast the audio on several local radio stations. The group wrapped up their final rehearsal last night and plans on recording the entire play soon.

“You have to find different ways to do different things. I didn’t even know what a zoom conference call was three months ago and now we’re recording an entire play,” General Manager Scott Hill said.

More information about show times and dates will be announced on December 1st.