Theatre West Virginia cancels haunted coal mine fundraiser

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Theatre West Virginia has decided to cancel one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.

The organization announced they will be canceling this year’s haunted coal mine in Beckley. The fundraiser was set to take place this weekend at Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine.

“The haunted coal mine was our biggest coal mine. We’re looking at anywhere from $20,000 to $25,000 that we’re going to have to make it up,” said General Manager Scott Hill.

If you would like to learn more about Theatre West Virginia, you can visit their website at here.