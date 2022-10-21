The West Virginia Poison Center offers Halloween Safety Tips

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Medical experts from the West Virginia Poison Center (WVPC) advise using caution and being safe throughout the trick-or-treat season.

Ensure candy is safe to eat by:

Storing it away from all medicines. Medicine may easily be mistaken for candy, especially if kept in the same area.

Keep all edibles up, away, and out of sight of children, pets, and unknowing guests. These items can easily be mistaken for candy or snacks.

Throw away all candy with faded, torn, unwrapped, or partially wrapped wrappers.

Homemade treats may be made with the best intention; however, only eat homemade treats from people you know.

Be sure to keep treats away from pets, especially chocolate and sugar-free gum.

Costume Safety tips include:

Only paint faces with paint labeled as non-toxic and for use on the face.

Glow sticks, bracelets, and necklaces are popular costume additions but do not allow children to put these items in their mouth, chew on them, or break them open.

Medical experts at the West Virginia Poison Center are available 24/7/365. Call 1-800-222-1222 for any potential poisoning concerns.

Related