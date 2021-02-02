The West Virginia Hive welcomes new council member 

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Hive Network has welcomed a new council member.

Christopher Fussell has joined the advisory council of the West Virginia Hive Network. Fussell is a former Navy Seal Officer and president of McChrystal Group. Fussell says he looks forward to bringing his experience and expertise to the organization.

“For the past ten years, I’ve been president of a consulting firm that grew in D.C. So we have done a wide range of work in large organizations and learned a decent amount about how businesses are growing. So to bring some of that knowledge to my new hometown is a great opportunity,” Fussell said.

Judy Moore, Director of WV Hive, said Fussell brings incredible leadership experiences and business insights to our Southern West Virginia business community.