The Susan Landis Youth Philanthropists give back to the community through first-ever Shamrock 5K

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Susan Landis Youth Philanthropists are going to great strides to help support the surrounding community.

A Beckley Area Foundation program that came about in 2016, the group of young philanthropists hosted the first-ever 5K Shamrock Run and Walk Saturday. It was an effort to raise grant money for area non-profit organizations, and to have a little bit more St. Paddy’s Day fun.

“It will just pour back into the community, it lets our non-profits get creative and do different things for those in need,” says a mentor with the Susan Landis Youth Philanthropists, Beth Jarrell.

“We’re very happy to be included, we want to support the youth in our community and we’re all about making communities healthier,” says Simon Ratliff, CEO of Raleigh General Hospital.

Hosted at Woodrow Wilson High School, the event included a run and walk for all ages. Along with the main 5K for the adults, a fun run was held for the young runners and walkers.

Crossing the finish line in first or not, completing the race and helping out the community seemed to put everybody in good spirits.

“It’s a sense of being a part and helping others, I mean there might even be people running today that have needs, but it’s their way of giving back,” Jarrell says.

Raleigh General Hospital also helped in hosting the event and was the title sponsor.

Some of the Pot of Gold sponsors included Access Health, Chick-fil-a of Beckley, and City National Bank.

The program plans to host more events to give back to the community again in the near future.

