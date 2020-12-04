The Station Market open for business

By
Kassie Simmons
-

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Station Market is back open for business, but there have been a few changes.

The biggest change is that The Market no longer offers dine in options, but you can still get its locally sourced produce. The Market now sells its fresh meat and other goods for you to cook at home. The best part is that shopping at The Station Market supports a small business that buys from local vendors.

“We have baked goods from Fruits of Labor in Rainelle, everything from freshly sliced sandwich bread to specialty loaves like cranberry walnut cinnamon bread,” said owner Amy Summerford. “We also have pastas and sauces and home good needs like reusable boxes and beeswax wraps.”

The Station Market is open every day except Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR