The Station Market open for business

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Station Market is back open for business, but there have been a few changes.

The biggest change is that The Market no longer offers dine in options, but you can still get its locally sourced produce. The Market now sells its fresh meat and other goods for you to cook at home. The best part is that shopping at The Station Market supports a small business that buys from local vendors.

“We have baked goods from Fruits of Labor in Rainelle, everything from freshly sliced sandwich bread to specialty loaves like cranberry walnut cinnamon bread,” said owner Amy Summerford. “We also have pastas and sauces and home good needs like reusable boxes and beeswax wraps.”

The Station Market is open every day except Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.