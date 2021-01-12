The Raleigh County Veterans Museum adds new board members

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Veterans Museum is expanding. The museum welcomed almost ten new board members this morning and has begun fundraising efforts to relocate to a new building.

On Monday morning, the museum welcomed 7 new members to the board. The introduction also kicked off fundraising efforts for the new museum.

“The new museum we hope is modern and has plenty of space,” President Ron Hedrick said.

Former Raleigh County Commissioner Ron Hedrick was named the new president of the board and was presented access to the museum with a key. The newly formed group also consists of several other city employees in Raleigh County.

“To know that we can all come together as board members to push this museum, this is going to be a destination,” Board Member Sherry Hunter said.

VO: The board is currently working on fundraising efforts to fund the new museum, which is set to open in the next two years. According to Hedrick, a name change might be in the future to attract more visitors outside of Raleigh County.

“To burst that bubble and grow, you really need to involve people from the city. Because let’s face it, the more ideas you have the better you can make anything,” Hedrick said.

For more information, visit The Raleigh County Veterans Museum Facebook account.