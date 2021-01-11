The Raleigh County Memorial Airport shares update on development project

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Memorial Airport is currently underway on a site development project.

The $9 million project will add new utilities and level the land surrounding the runway allowing more space for aircraft. Airport Manager Tom Cochran said the new project will bring more business to the airport, essentially providing more jobs for locals. The airport is currently in phase one: the environmental study.

“We are hopeful of the aerospace industry promoting engineering manufacturing and maintenance. It will also be an ANP school tied into this that will be able to supply the workforce to support the entities he hopes to come,” Airport Manager Tom Cochran said.

Cochran estimates the project will be done by late Spring.