The Greenbrier Resort 10th year of Dream Tree for Kids

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier Resort is celebrating its 10th year of giving in 2020, an incredible Christmas charity drive is still going strong, distributing $1 million worth of toys to families in need this Christmas season.

The “Dream Tree for Kids” project is the innovation of the Justice family, inspired to help the community and beyond celebrate the season by ensuring that children wake up on Christmas morning with a gift to unwrap.

“To see these packages stacked up in the Lobby awaiting delivery is an amazing sight,” said Dr. Jill Justice, President of The Greenbrier. “But to hear the stories of the children who receive them is what touches the hearts of everyone involved. It has become part of the holiday tradition at The Greenbrier, and all of our Team Members look forward to it each year.”

A team of 600 volunteers who works for more than 1,200 hours and uses close to 50 giant rolls of wrapping paper to ensure that the toys are wrapped, sorted in the proper spot, and ready for distribution in mid-December. Nearly 4,000 gifts are placed in and around the Dream Tree for Kids display in the Upper Lobby of The Greenbrier — only a fraction of the total gifts — and the rest are housed in various locations around the property to await distribution.

You can purchase a donation while visiting America’s Resort, please visit Fizzy’s Land of Oz.

If your community, church, or school group would like to donate time to assist in wrapping the 32,000 gifts that will make up this year’s Dream Tree for Kids, please email dreamtreeforkids@greenbrier.com.