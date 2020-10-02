The Golden Corral in Beckley is temporarily closing

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Due to the impact of COVID-19, a popular buffet in Beckley is temporarily closing.

The Golden Corral in Beckley will close their doors on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 8 p.m. Owner Eddie Torrico made the announcement on Facebook last night. Torrico said since the pandemic started, the restaurant has lost 65 percent of its business.

“I think with the buffet industry and with our increase of rate of COVID its just smart for us to wait and hopefully come up with a vaccine and then we plan on reopening as soon as possible,” Torrico said.

Torrico said he plans on reopening the restaurant when there is a COVID-19 vaccine. He also thanked his employees for their hard work and dedication.