The City of Oak Hill hosts reverse Christmas parade

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The City of Oak Hill will host its annual holiday parade — with changes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city’s “reverse parade” will be held between 5 – 7 p.m. Saturday, December 5th at White Oak Trail along Virginia Street. The city’s holiday parade theme this year is “light up the season.” Visitors will see stationary illuminated “floats” and a special appearance from Santa Clause.

“They are going to see a lot of floats with lights. We even will have our special guest Santa and he’s coming in a special way so that’ll be exciting for everybody.” City Clerk Treasurer Damita Johnson said.

If you would like to be a part of the parade slots are still opened.