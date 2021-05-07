The City of Hinton Bringing Back Second Saturdays

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – The city of Hinton is bringing back their Second Saturday events this weekend.

This weeks Second Saturday event will take place behind the memorial building downtown and will feature a car show and live music beginning at 5:30 PM. Before the music starts, a motorcycle ride will take place at 3 PM around the city to honor local veteran Sergeant Mecot Camara who was killed in the Beirut bombing.

“He [Sgt. Mecot Camara] was actually a good friend of our family’s,” said Co-Chairman of the Hinton Second Saturday Committee Kristi Scott. “His sister has been very active in keeping his memory alive and the ride is in memory of him. It’s really to pay tribute to all veterans and we will be honoring all the veterans on Saturday evening at the concert.”

The Second Saturday events will take place each month until September.

For more information about the events follow the Second Saturday Facebook page.

