Thanksgiving break extended for all public and private schools

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- Additionally Friday, Gov. Justice issued an executive order, extending Thanksgiving break for all public and private schools in West Virginia by an additional three days.

“We all know that families are going to come together over Thanksgiving, and as families come together, we all know the probability of more of a spread is right at our fingertips again,” Gov. Justice said. “So, from Thursday of Thanksgiving, until the next Thursday, no one will go to school.”

Public and private schools in all 55 counties may resume in-person instruction on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.

“That will give us at least a seven-day period that the medical experts tell us will be a big help in making sure any potential spread from Thanksgiving is contained before it becomes a problem,” Gov. Justice said.