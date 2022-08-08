Texas Roadhouse to host fundraiser for Eastern Kentucky Flood victims on August 9

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – 28 Texas Roadhouse locations throughout Kentucky, West Virginia, and Western Pennsylvania are encouraging the local community to support the Eastern Kentucky flood victims. Texas Roadhouse has pledged to donate 100% of its profits on August 9 to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

Anyone interested in participating can visit a Texas Roadhouse nearby to donate. Participating locations include Beckley on 4110 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Charleston on 103 RHL Blvd, and Huntington at 3100 Route 60.

