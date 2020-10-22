Temporary Tailwaters Road Closure at Gauley River NRA

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY) – New River Gorge National River Superintendent Lizzie Watts announces that the Tailwaters area of Gauley River National Recreation Area will be intermittently closed for a paving and milling project beginning Monday, October 26. Four days of closures over two weeks will be necessary to complete the project, stated Watts, with specific dates to be weather-determined during the course of the two weeks. The road and area will be open, however, on weekends.

“We recognize the inconvenience to anglers and other river users,” stated Watts, “and apologize for that. However, this is a project that is necessary to maintain adequate and safe driving conditions for years to come.”

The project, which will involve milling and overlaying the road from the top of WV Route 129 one-half mile down to the dam, also entails correcting under drainage issues. Due to the nature of the project and equipment required, both lanes of traffic must be closed for equipment operators and drivers’ safety during the project’s milling and paving portions.

For more information and specific dates when closures will be happening during the two weeks, contact the Canyon Rim Visitor Center at (304) 574-2115, or visit the park websites www.nps.gov/neri and www.nps/gari, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Closure dates will be posted as soon as they are available on the parks’ Alert pages.