Teacher at Fayetteville PK-8 awarded STEM grant

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A teacher at Fayetteville PK-8 was awarded a Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) grant.

The grant was in the amount of one thousand dollars and was awarded to teachers who had designed lessons that can be conducted both virtually and in person. The grant was awarded to Cliff Sullivan who is the technology integration specialist and a STEM teacher at the school. His proposal was for drones that the students would code to make them fly.

“The drones can be coded through the computer and then flown anywhere,” said Technology Integration Specialist and STEM Teacher Cliff Sullivan. “The benefit of the way that I wrote it is that kids at home can code and send the code to a drone here at school. I can live stream that and they can see their drone move even if they are in the safety of their house.”

Sullivan also said that the drones will be used to prepare the students for Aerospace Engineering and other STEM fields.