Tazewell County Schools assists children with sensory processing rooms

TAZEWELL, VA (WOAY) – Tazewell County Schools are helping children with sensory needs.

The school board has in recent months placed sensory rooms in each primary school in the county. They’re designed to assist children who may have trouble concentrating.

Lindsey Mullins with Tazewell County Schools says they’ve been a great addition to the schools.

“There are two of these rooms here at Tazewell Primary. These sensory processing rooms are great for our students who have sensory processing needs, or special needs of any kind that just might need a break from their routine during the school day,” Mullins said.

The rooms also have basic COVID-19 precautions in place, such as limiting the number of kids inside at a time.