Tazewell County officials to hold public hearing on potential hero pay for public employees

TAZEWELL, VA (WOAY) – Tazewell County is planning on providing extra pay to workers during the pandemic.

The county was awarded $7.5 million in CARES Act funding. And now the county wants to spend $72,000 of what’s leftover on providing a one-time bonus to certain public employees.

A public hearing is scheduled for this week on the topic, and County Administrator Eric Young says they want to provide encouragement for their frontline workers.

“What we really wanted to do was provide some encouragement for our public employees that have to go out and engage with the public knowing that there’s this risk of COVID-19 exposure that they’re gonna have on a daily basis,” Young said.

The one-time payments would go to employees of the county’s social services department, medical services and sheriff’s office.

The public hearing will take place Wednesday, December 16. The hearing will be limited to 25 people in-person, but a phone-in option will be available.