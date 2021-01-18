Tazewell County Historical Society sees positive reception to main street livestream

TAZEWELL, VA (WOAY) – A livestream of Tazewell’s Main Street has been seeing huge community support.

The Tazewell County Historical Society recently upgraded a camera they used for a main street livestream. The camera is situated on the Historical Society’s building and points at the street 24/7, and it’s also available for free online.

The Tazewell County Historical Society Treasurer Susan Reeves says their livestreams have had a combined total of more than 2.8 million views over the past two years.

“We originally installed it two years ago, and it was just a whim. We had talked about what a beautiful view that we had from our front porch, and wouldn’t it be nice just to share that with everyone. One thing led to another and I suggested we put the camera in place just to try it,” Reeves said.

The historical society also plans to install a second camera at the Tazewell Train Station, which held its grand opening in the fall of last year.

The livestream can be viewed on the Tazewell County Historical Society’s YouTube page.