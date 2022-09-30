Tazewell County Department of Emergency urges residents to prepare for inclement weather

Tazewell, VA (WOAY) – As Tropical Strom Ian continues to move up the Atlantic coast, its track anticipates heavy rain over southwestern Virginia. Tazewell Emergency Management is urging the community to prepare for the weather to stay safe.

Emergency Management advises all residents to create an emergency plan for their families. Everyone should plan primary and secondary escape routes in advance to establish safe locations to meet up in case individuals get separated.

Residents should ensure family members can contact them in case of emergency. All households should prepare an emergency kit containing essential supplies. For a list of what to include, visit VAemergency.gov/emrgency-kit.

Follow the Virginia Department of Emergency Management on Twitter to stay informed on preparedness updates. Also, download the FEMA app to receive mobile alerts from the National Weather Service.

