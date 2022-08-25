Tazewell County Career and Technical Center offering adult night classes this fall

Tazewell County, VA (WOAY) – Tazewell County Career and Technical College(TCCTC) will be offering night classes for adults this fall. Classes will begin in September with subjects including small engine, motorcycle & marine repair, auto service maintenance & light repair, and carpentry. Tuition costs $75.00 for each course, and courses will take from 15 to 30 days to complete.

All courses will start at 5:00 pm and end at 8:00 pm. Small Engine, Motorcycle, & Marine Repair courses will be on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, beginning September 13 until November 30. Auto Service Maintenance & Light Repair courses will be Tuesdays and Thursdays starting September 6 until October 27. Carpentry courses will be on Mondays and Tuesdays, from September 6 until December 7.

TCCTC has limited class sizes to 10 students and advises anyone interested in participating in the courses to register soon. TCCTC registrars will register prospective students immediately over the phone. However, paid tuition is required to reserve your seat in the class, and payment is due no later than the first night of class.

If administrators declare Tazewell County schools closed, night classes will also be canceled. TCCTC will add make-up days to the end of the instructional period. For more information, contact Tazewell County Career and Technical College at (276)988-2529.

Related