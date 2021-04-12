Tazewell County Board of Supervisors opposes amendment to Virginia Bill to sunset coal tax credits

TAZEWELL, VA (WOAY) – The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors recently announced their opposition to an amendment regarding the sunsetting of coal tax credits.

A bill in the Virginia Legislature would sunset coal tax credits, opening up millions of dollars in the state budget. Governor Northam supported an amendment to the bill, which would allot the new funds to the University of Virginia College at Wise.

The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution opposing the bill and the amendment, stating they believed that while the University of Virginia College at Wise is a good school, the funds would be better spent differently in Southwest Virginia.

“We really tried to keep them from passing the sunsetting of the tax credit, but we were unable to do that. And the amendment came as a surprise,” Mike Hynes with the Board of Supervisors said.

The amendment was struck down by the Virginia legislature, which Tazewell County said they were pleased to see.

