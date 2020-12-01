Tazewell businesses participate in winter decorating contest

TAZEWELL, VA (WOAY) – The Town of Tazewell has started a winter decorating contest.

Business owners are encouraged to decorate and beautify their storefronts with snowmen displays. And winners of the contest will be eligible for cash prizes.

According to Amanda Hoops with Tazewell Today, this contest comes after the town finished up their fall decorating contest, which saw great success.

“We just encourage everyone to create their own snowman outside of their business. And we’ll leave these up throughout Christmas and into January and February even. It really encourages everyone to decorate and beautify their properties,” Hoops said.

The decorations will likely stay up at least until January.