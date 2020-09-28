Tazewell business owners decorate for the start of Autumn

TAZEWELL, VA (WOAY) – The City of Tazewell is getting into the Fall spirit by encouraging local businesses to decorate.

Businesses across the city’s main street have been encouraged to decorate for the Fall season. Amanda Hoops with Tazewell Today, a Main Street development initiative, says the idea was to brighten up the town with a feel of the Autumn season.

“We provided them with two hay bales and encouraged them to decorate the hay bales, make them into character, incorporate them into their storefronts in any way they can. We just want to encourage everyone to beautify their storefronts, and just make it that much more vibrant and colorful to drive through town,” Hoops said.

The town is also awarding cash prizes to whichever businesses have the best displays. And more than 20 business owners on Main Street are participating.