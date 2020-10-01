Tax process to change amid courthouse closing

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming County Courthouse closed down this week until further notice.

This will result in changes regarding public business inside the courthouse. While most tax payments will now take place online, there is still a way for the public to be able to pay inside of the courthouse.

“Some people like paying in person and getting it done,” said Chief Deputy Bradley Ellison. “If you come to the door of the courthouse, the officer at the door will run through his procedures, and then we have a thing that limited access will get you into one side of our tax department.”

The Sheriff’s department will still be present at the courthouse in a limited capacity.