BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Tamarack Marketplace is celebrating 25 years in business.

Festivities take place next Saturday, September 25tt, at Tamarack. The line-up includes artists, local food, brews and live music. The event will also have activities for kids, such as The Bubble Wagon and Magician and Balloon Artist, Will Davis.

The celebration will last from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

