Tamarack opens new art exhibit about 2020

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Tamarack opened a new art exhibit called Hindsight is 2020.

The art exhibit features art work from forty-five West Virginia artists that shows all of the events that took place in 2020. The exhibit encompasses events that we all experienced, events that the artists themselves experienced, and other works that are open to the interpretation of the viewer.

“It’s nice to be able to let out those emotions,” said Gallery Director Mandy Lafh. “Even with a pen and a piece of paper, a doodle at work it can be something very small, but I encourage everybody to use this time we’re we haven’t been able to communicate with a lot of our loved ones to push yourself creatively whether you consider yourself an artist or not.”

The exhibit will be open until February 21st and the staff is glad to answer any questions you have or put you in contact with the artists themselves.