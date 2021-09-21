Tamarack Marketplace to hold 25th anniversary celebration

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Tamarack Marketplace is about to celebrate 25 years of showcasing Appalachian art, music, food, and culture, and they are inviting the public out to a free event to help them celebrate.

“We are celebrating 25 years of serving West Virginia and beyond and hooking local artisans up with travelers and locals alike,” Jennifer Farley, the Marketing Director at Tamarack says.

The event will feature live musical performances all day on two separate stages, including a variety of different bands and musical artists ranging from The Kind Thieves, Hillbilly Gypsies, Matt Mullins and the Bringdowns, and more.

“This is probably the biggest celebration, it’s all-encompassing involving music, artisans, food, pets, bring your lawn chair and a blanket for a concert all day long,” she says.

Beyond the music, there will also be live artisan demonstrations by well-known artists from around the region, a beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities to do for the kids.

“This is something that we can all partake in, that we can enjoy as a community, we can enjoy with our local travelers as they’re passing through, something that’s just going to showcase what Tamarack Marketplace is, and really showcase Southern West Virginia and all that we have to offer right in our backyards,” says Farley.

The 25th-anniversary celebration of Tamarack is set to be held Saturday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m-7 p.m, and everyone is invited to come out and join in the fun.

Related