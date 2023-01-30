Tamarack Marketplace set to welcome travelers as Beckley Travel Plaza starts remodel

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Tamarack Marketplace is ready to welcome travelers as the Beckley Travel Plaza closes on February 1 to begin its historic rebuild.

Tamarack Marketplace is expanding its offerings, designating an area for a shop within a shop branded as the Country Roads Market.

The market will address interstate travelers’ needs, offering quick and convenient items, including fresh, grab-and-go food items and over-the-counter medicines.

The Country Roads Market will be adjacent to the restaurant, near the public restrooms.

Tamarack Marketplace will transition to a daily schedule and expand its operating hours to open at 9:00 am and close at 7:00 pm starting April 1.

