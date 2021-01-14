Tamarack closes on Tuesdays

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – For the next two months, Tamarack will be open only for five days a week.

Starting February 1st, Tamarack will be closed on Tuesdays until March 31st. According to Marketing Director Leah Dunmyer, the decision to close on Tuesdays was based on the retail climate from the first quarter of the year. Dunmyer said the construction of the turnpike was also a factor.

“By closing on Tuesdays in addition to being closed on our normal Mondays it is really going to give us a chance to make some big plans for the spring. When we go back to six days a week in spring, we will have a new menu item gallery opening and help with more hands-on expenses as we move away from this pandemic,” Marketing Director Leah Dunmyer said.

Regular hours will remain the same from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday – Sunday.