Talking to senior loved ones about driving

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – During Older Driver Safety Awareness Week, you may consider how safe your older loved ones are on the road.

As people age and dementia or Alzheimer’s becomes more of a threat, you may notice a loved one getting nervous about driving or even experience a car accident. When it’s time to have a conversation about driving, there are ways to make it easier for everyone involved.

I would say ‘I’ve noticed that you get nervous about driving,’ or ‘I’ve noticed that you prefer that someone else drive, is there something we can do to help you with that?” said Terri Tilley, the director of social services at Raleigh County Commission on Aging.

Assistant executive director of the commission Tammy Trent adds that the commission offers meals and transportation to medical appointments to local seniors.