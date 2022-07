Sun Belt releases MBB, WBB conference schedules

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY) – Marshall University is now officially a member of the Sun Belt Conference, so that means a whole new crop of opponents to face.

The Sun Belt has released the men’s and women’s basketball conference schedules.

The Herd will make their Sun Belt debut Dec. 29 at home against Appalachian State. Six of their final eight games are on the road. The home finale versus Troy is set for Feb. 18.

The ladies will make their conference debut at South Alabama on Dec. 29. They will close out the season Feb. 24 at James Madison.

2022-2023 Marshall/Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Schedule:

Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 — versus Appalachian State

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 — versus James Madison

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 — at Georgia Southern

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 — versus Coastal Carolina

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 — versus Southern Miss

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 — versus Old Dominion

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 — at Texas State

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 — at Arkansas State

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 — versus Louisiana Monroe

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 — versus Georgia State

Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 — at Appalachian State

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 — at Louisiana

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 — at Coastal Carolina

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 — at Georgia State

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 — versus Georgia Southern

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 — versus Troy

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 — at James Madison

Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 — at Old Dominion

2022-2023 Marshall/Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Schedule:

Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 – at South Alabama

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 – at Appalachian State

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 – versus James Madison

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 – versus Georgia Southern

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 – at Coastal Carolina

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 – at Old Dominion

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 – versus Troy

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 – versus Southern Miss

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 – at Louisiana-Monroe

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 – at Arkansas State

Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 – versus Appalachian State

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 – versus Georgia State

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 – versus Coastal Carolina

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 – versus Texas State

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 – at Georgia Southern

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 – at Georgia State

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 – versus Old Dominion

Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 – at James Madison

Related