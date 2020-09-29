Summers County Schools share first month back-to-school experience

HINTON, WV (WOAY)- As the month of September comes to an end, students and staff members have been back in school for almost one month amid the coronavirus crisis.

The coronavirus has been tough for all students and staff members that headed back to school at the beginning of the month. But two Summers County schools faced an even bigger challenge when they moved under one roof.

“As far as managing COVID-19 and merging the middle into this building and moving our high school from two hallways to one and getting our kids to learn the new procedures was probably the smoothest transition than anyone of us thought we were going to have,” SCHS Assistant Principal Dr. Kevin Green.

Due to molding, Summers Middle school was forced to evacuate their facility and moved into Summers County High School at the beginning of the school year.

“They welcome us here, helped us and have been very giving of their space. They moved from their rooms that they have been in for years just so my teachers, students and staff will have a room,” Principle Summer Middle Ms. Susie Hudson.

Summers Middle School now occupies the 200 hallway, which has around 13 classrooms and with social distancing, each class can hold up to 8 students. Summers County High School Assistant Principal Dr. Kevin Green says despite both schools being under the same roof the first month back has gone smoothly.

“Really we owe the success of this smooth transition to the teachers and students and other staff members that made that happened,” Green said.

