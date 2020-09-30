Summers County Public Library Bookmobile continues to provide kids with free WIFI

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – Summers County Public Library Bookmobile continues to provide Summers County Public Library Bookmobile kids in the Sandstone area with books and free Wifi.

The bookmobile is in its third week being parked in the New River Citgo parking lot. Children who are working remotely and need internet access or interested in renting books can visit the bookmobile on Wednesday from 9 am to noon.

“We have new hotspot devices so we can actually let more users connect. Any students or Adults that need an internet connection we got,” Special Program Coordinator Kristina Kellan said.

An agility course provided by Active Southern West Virginia is also available for kids at the Bookmobile.