Summers County Historical Society creating a time capsule to be opened in 50 years

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – The Summers County Historical Society is putting together a time capsule.

They’re trying to get local organizations to send in a photograph to put in the capsule. Other items describing what this year has been like will be put in the capsule as well.

According to the Historical Society’s Time Capsule Committee Chair Bobby Cox, the time capsule will be put near the courthouse and is set to be opened 50 years from now. It’s being done to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Summers County.

“This year is the 150th anniversary of the establishment of Summers County. And to commemorate that, we’re doing a time vault of 2021,” Cox said.

Local organizations can send in a photo of their staff and some information about what they do to be put in the time capsule.

Submitting a photo to the time capsule costs $25, and serves as a way to raise funds for the Historical Society’s future projects.

Local organizations interested in submitting a photo can contact the Summers County Historical Society for more information.

Related