Summers County Historical Society collecting veteran stories for new book

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – The Summers County Historical Society is collecting stories from World War II.

The Historical Society is working on their newest book for the community, which will feature stories from World War II veterans and their families.

Gayle Vest with the Historical Society says they are currently contacting people from the area who may have stories to share, and encourage others who may have their own stories to contact them.

“They don’t have to be battle stories, in fact I’ve heard that a lot of the soldiers don’t want to talk about the battles. But there are other stories that they can tell that humanize the fact that World War II was real people. It wasn’t just facts, battles, dates and numbers,” Vest said.

This will be the seventh book by the Summers County Historical Society.