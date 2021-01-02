Summers County Health Department vaccinates seniors during drive-through distribution

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – The Summers County health department vaccinated seniors Saturday morning.

As part of a new initiative from Governor Jim justice, health departments across the state are receiving COVID-19 vaccines to give to senior citizens.

In Summers County, the local health department received 100 vaccines to give to residents over the age of 80.

According to Health Department Administrator Chad Meador, they were due to start the distribution at 11A.M., but there were dozens of people lined up as early as 9 A.M. They began the distribution early and ran out of doses quickly.

“We’ve had an overwhelming demand and unfortunately we’ve had to turn some people away. And that’s what the governor’s saying. Put shots in arms. And that’s what we’re tasked to do, and that’s what we’re gonna do,” Meador said.

This vaccine distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis in a drive-through fashion. Anyone in the community over the age of 80 only needs to drive up, have their ID, sign some forms and then they can get the vaccine.

Afterwards they’re sent to a separate area where they wait under supervision. In case there are any problems, such as an allergy or other uncommon side effect, the health department will be there to help.

Meador said that all individuals vaccinated Saturday morning did not report any issues.

“Once an individual gets the shot here, they’re actually going to an adjacent parking lot. And they’re waiting their 15 minutes. If there’s issues, they’ll blow the horn and we’ll come out. So far everybody has done well and hasn’t had any issues.”

The health department received 100 total doses, and the first 50 were given out by appointment in their office on Friday, and the other 50 were given out in the drive-through distribution.

The health department says that as more vaccines arrive, other targeted groups will likely receive the vaccine in a similar fashion, with the next group coming up being first responders.

The next vaccine distribution for our area will be Mercer and Nicholas Counties, with elderly residents over the age of 80 getting the chance to be vaccinated this Monday, January 4.