Summers County Election Results

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The final results are in for Summers County.

In Summers County, we have Greg Vandall for Assessor, who is the Incumbent and unopposed winning with 4,329 votes.

For Summers County Commissioner, we have Mike Gore, a Republican, beating Incumbent Democrat Bill Lightner. Gore with 3,357 votes, versus Lightner with 2,067 votes.

For Prosecuting Attorney Incumbent Kristin Cook ran unopposed and won with 4,495 votes.

There will be a new Sheriff for Summers County. Republican Justin Faris won against Jerry Wheeler. Faris with 3,320 votes versus Wheeler with 2,191 votes.

For Summers County Surveyor, Incumbent Jeffery Chambers ran unopposed and had 4,427 votes.