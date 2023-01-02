Summers County ARH and City of Hinton to host The Biggest Loser Contest starting January 10th

Hinton, WV (WOAY) – Summers County Appalachian Regional Hospital (ARH) and the City of Hinton are teaming up to encourage the community to prioritize their health by joining Hinton’s 2nd annual Biggest Loser competition.

Much like the popular weight loss show, the contest will include weekly weigh-ins, mini-challenges, and classes designed to educate and encourage participants.

The six-week contest kicks off on January 10th at Hinton’s Bobcat Fitness Center.

Anyone interested in participating can stop by the gym between 9:00 am to 5:30 pm on the start date to register and weigh in.

Classes will cover weight loss topics from exercise tips to healthy cooking techniques.

Registration is $10 for members of the Bobcat Fitness Center and $15 for non-members.

At the end of the program, organizers will award prizes to a male and female Biggest Loser, in addition to the team with the largest weight loss percentage.

For more information, contact Bobcat Fitness at 304-309-4181.

