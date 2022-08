Hinton, WV (WOAY) – Community in Schools, Studio M Hair Salon, and NuSkool Scholars are partnering to give Summers County students free haircuts. The salon will provide haircuts for elementary students on Monday, August 29, and middle and high school students on Tuesday, August 30.

The Studio M Hair Salon is at 218 Jackson Street in Hinton. For more information, contact Renae Jones at 304-466-6000 or email at crjones@k12.wv.us.

