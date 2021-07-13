Students learn all about STEM during camp at New River Community and Technical College

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – Middle Schoolers around the area have been hard at work at a new STEM education summer camp through New River Community and Technology College.

The Verizon Innovate Learning Program has officially kicked off at New River Community and Technical College. It’s a completely free STEM education camp where middle schoolers will get the chance to learn all about science, technology, engineering and math.

Dr. Strickland with New River CTC is the camp director. She says so far the campers have already begun to learn the basics of things like 3D design and coding.

“They spent some time trying to find solutions, and used cardboard and straws to design things,” Strickland said. “And today they’re in the classrooms working on computers learning how to turn those prototypes into digital designs.”

Some of the programs they’re using include things like Tinkercad, which is software used for designing items for 3D printing. Many students today don’t even begin to learn the basics of this software until at least high school or college. And these middle schoolers are getting ahead of the game early on.

“In middle school we’re giving them access to learn 3D design and how to incorporate technology to solve problems. So it gets them thinking outside of their world and how to be part of a solution.”

The rest of the camp will incorporate more technology as things move forward. And after three weeks, the campers will show off what they’ve learned in a technology showcase. And the camp will then even continue for one day a month on weekends throughout the rest of the academic year.

Although the camp has already started, enrollment is still open from now until July 29. Enrolling is completely free and students don’t even have to stay for the entire program if they don’t want to.

